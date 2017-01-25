KARAK: Eight persons, including four cops, were injured in a clash between the police and locals who were protesting the low gas pressure in the district on Tuesday.

The enraged protesters also pelted the campus of the Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, with stones, damaging vehicles. Scores of protesters, including women, marched to the Indus Highway and blocked it at the Tangori Sar Chowk for traffic. The locals said as soon as the protesters blocked the Indus Highway, the police resorted to tears gas shelling.

The protesters hurled stones and bricks at the police, injuring three policemen, including SHO Iqbal. The police opened fire, leaving four protesters injured, the sources said. One of the injured identified as Intizar was referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, the angry protesters marched to the highway campus of the university while chasing a few police personnel. They attacked the campus of the University and started throwing stones at the vehicles and building of the campus. The protesters blocked the Indus Highway by burning tyres.

The traders across the district supported the protest and observed a shutdown strike. The protesters vowed to continue the strike till acceptance of their demand. Meanwhile, the district administration directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to increase the gas pressure in the district.

