CHITRAL: Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on both sides of the Lowari Pass as the tunnel could not be opened for traffic due to heavy snowfall. The National Highway Authority (NHA) had announced to keep the tunnel open twice a week (Friday and Tuesday). Hundreds of passengers were not allowed to proceed to the Lowari Tunnel in Dir town.“ The road to the tunnel has been closed due to fresh snowfall. “We cannot allow you to proceed further,” the police officials told the Chitrali passengers. About 400 Chitral-bound vehicles had reached Dir early in the day.

