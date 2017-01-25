Raja Farooq initiates ‘ruthless’ accountability in AJK

LONDON: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that he has initiated ruthless accountability in AJK to bring to justice to those who have been involved in the loot and plunder of local resources in the last few years, especially under the last PPP’s government.

The AJK PM told Geo News in an interview here that the PPP’s last government established new records of corruption and mismanagement in AJK and acted on a policy of looting as much as resources as possible. The AJP prime minister is here for these days on the invitation of British Council to participate in a global conference on education. He said that Chaudhary Abdel Majeed allowed his ministers to get involved in plunder and did nothing to stop them.

Raja Farooq Haider said that the people of AJK revolted against the corruption of PPP government by giving a landslide victory to PML-N. The PM said that ministers in the PPP government occupied thousands of acres of land, killed merit, gave jobs to cronies and promoted their sidekicks on key positions without any care in the world.

He alleged that the PPP government did everything to damage every institution and now it was the objective of his administration to strengthen institutions. He said that he has ordered audit of all the allotments and employment positions handed down as political bribes in the last ten years. He said that there will be no revenge against any politician but ruthless accountability is demand of the masses.

Raja Farooq Haider said that nearly one million people tracing their roots to Azad Kashmir live in Britain and they want accountability of those who looted the wealth of poor people.

He said that PTI leader Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attacked Nawaz Sharif in their speeches to win AJK elections but failed to give any roadmap for the issues which the people of Azad Kashmir faced. “Its because of this reason that both parties were resoundingly rejected by the voters in Azad Kashmir. Kashmiris have always trusted the agenda of development and change and they naturally trusted Nawaz Sharif and PMLN,” said Raja Farooq Haider.

The PM said that restoring merit and strengthening institutions is his priority. He said that the Public Service Commission is being strengthened and a new mechanism is being devised on holistic basis which will mean that appointments will be made totally on the basis of merit. He said that nepotism and corruption will be rooted out at all costs. He said that test system was being brought back and it will be ensured that only those who fulfil merit requirements are posted.

He said that the scourge of baradriism has held back the people of Azad Kashmir but he was determined to take steps to end such prejudices.

Seperately, the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council on educational cooperation. The MoU was signed by Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani, Minister for Education AJ&K, and Sir Ciarán Devane, CEO of the British Council, at a high level meeting, attended by Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister AJ&K, HE Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, and senior officials from the AJ&K Government and the British Council.

The MoU aims to formalise the partnership between the AJ&K Government and the British Council in the field of education. It also provides a reassurance to implement existing programmes in areas of youth engagement, arts, English language training, examinations, libraries, and education. Furthermore, it will support the AJ&K Government's education sector reforms.

0



0







Raja Farooq initiates ‘ruthless’ accountability in AJK was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181543-Raja-Farooq-initiates-ruthless-accountability-in-AJK/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Raja Farooq initiates ‘ruthless’ accountability in AJK" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181543-Raja-Farooq-initiates-ruthless-accountability-in-AJK.