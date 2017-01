KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced Davis Cup team for the tie against Iran, which will be played at Pakistan Sports Board’s refurbished synthetic courts in Islamabad from February 3-5.

After two phases of the trials, PTF finalised the squad, which comprises Aqeel Khan, Aisam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abid Ali Akbar and Mohammad Abid Mushtaq. Rashid Malik is the captain of team.

0



0







PTF announces Davis Cup squad was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181542-PTF-announces-Davis-Cup-squad/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PTF announces Davis Cup squad" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181542-PTF-announces-Davis-Cup-squad.