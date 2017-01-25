KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat has retained top position in men’s singles rankings after accumulating 220 points, according to the rankings made available by Sindh Tennis Association (STA) on Tuesday.

This annual tennis ranking is based on various tournaments played in the year 2016. Farhan Altaf follows Iltifat in second position. Aqeel Shabbir is ranked third.

In ladies’ singles, Erij Batool has claimed first position for the first time leaving Hania Naveed behind, who is occupying second position. Rida Khan stands at third position.

