Wawrinka ready to emerge from Federer’s shadowJanuary 25, 2017Print : Sports
MELBOURNE: Stan Wawrinka feels he is ready to emerge from the shadow of the great Roger Federer and make his own statement in their semi-final showdown at the Australian Open.
The big-hitting Wawrinka mastered former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to reach his third Australian Open semi-final and set up the all-Swiss semi-final with Federer.
So often Wawrinka has been pushed into the background by the dazzling achievements of 17-time Grand Slam champion Federer, but he gets one of his rare chances for a prestige victory on Thursday.
“Yeah, for sure now I’m more confident with myself. When I step on the court, doesn’t matter who I play, I know what I have to do if I want to win,” Wawrinka said.
“For sure, against Roger, it’s always special because he’s so good. He’s the best player of all time. He has an answer for everything.
“But I have managed to beat him in a Grand Slam, so we’ll see. Most important is that I step on the court and I play my best tennis.”
Either Federer or Wawrinka will get an unexpected shot at the Australian title following the sensational early exits of world number one Andy Murray and six-time winner Novak Djokovic.
It was a consummate performance from Wawrinka against Tsonga in an at-times feisty encounter, with three service breaks from three break points, 41 winners, 21 of them on the forehand, and just 28 unforced errors.