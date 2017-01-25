MELBOURNE: Craig Kardon coached Martina Navratilova to the 1990 Wimbledon title, led Lindsay Davenport into the top 10 for the first time and drove Mary Pierce to number five in the world.

He is now working with Coco Vandeweghe, guiding her into her first ever Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open, and the American is glad to have him in her corner.

After upsetting seventh seed Garbine Muguruza at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, she credited Kardon for helping her deal with the pressure-cooker atmosphere at the year’s first Grand Slam.

“Craig and I get along great. It’s kind of a give-and-take relationship definitely where I take from him right now more than he’s giving me,” she said following her 6-4, 6-0 win that sets up a semi-final against Venus Williams.

“Before the match I was quite honest with him that I was a little bit nervous and I was a little bit scared.

“He’s like, ‘Okay, listen, that’s normal to feel like that. But go out there, you’ll be settled within the warm-up. If it’s not the warm-up, the very first game you’ll be settled. Don’t even worry about it’.

“It’s just the calming voice of someone you trust, you know that trusts and believes in you, was enough for me to feel better about myself just in this one situation. That happens a lot.”

The pair have been collaborating for several years and Vandeweghe extolled the virtues of having a good coach, particularly for young players.

0



0







Super-coach puts Vandeweghe on road to success was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181539-Super-coach-puts-Vandeweghe-on-road-to-success/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Super-coach puts Vandeweghe on road to success" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181539-Super-coach-puts-Vandeweghe-on-road-to-success.