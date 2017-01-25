KARACHI: K-Electric and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) blasted their way into the semi-finals after beating their respective rivals, Karachi United (KU) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT), in the first two quarter-finals of the NBP President’s Cup Football tournament here at the KPT Sports Complex on Tuesday.

K-Electric overwhelmed KU 4-1 thanks to Pakistan’s star striker Kaleemullah’s fine brace.

Kaleem, who plays in the United Soccer League (USL) in the United States, played superbly in the one-sided affair which was witnessed by a sizeable crowd.

After a barren first half, K-Electric playing coach Mohammad Essa himself opted to take the field and it paid dividend as the Premier League last edition’s winners got onto the scoresheet when Mehmood Khan struck on a pass from Essa in the 49th minute. Six minutes later Kaleem doubled K-Electric lead. Kaleem, who as recently joined K-Electric on a short contract, further inflated his team’s tally when he landed his personal second goal in the 62nd minute.

At this stage KU, mostly carrying young crop, reduced the deficit through Mohammad Nouman in the 73rd minute. However all this did not deter the highly experienced K-Electric as they struck through their skipper Mohammad Rasool in the 82nd minute to complete the rout.

K-Electric’s playing coach Mohammad Essa was happy with his team’s achievement.

“The team played well today,” Essa said.

“Kaleem seemed in his fine element and I hope we will continue to win the coming matches as well,” the former Pakistan captain said.

Meanwhile in the other quarter-final, Pakistan’s most successful outfit KRL crushed KPT 3-0 to seal semi-final date with K-Electric.

Mohammad Imran provided KRL lead in the 40th minute. At the stroke of half time Imran hit again through a fine field effort to put KRL 2-0 ahead.

Young striker Murtaza Hussain landed third for the winners in the 48th minute.

In the next two quarter-finals to be held at the same venue on Wednesday (today), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) face WAPDA, while National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) lock horns with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

