KARACHI: Noor-ul-Wahab’s fantastic all-round performance powered Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to 23-run victory over NJC Seniors in the 18th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 here at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium the other day.

In another Southern Zone fixture, Karachi Gold Bridge Media overwhelmed Karachi Development Authority (KDA) by eight wickets at the KCCA Stadium. A record number of 111 teams from all parts of the country are contesting the tournament, being organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) for the eighteenth year running.

