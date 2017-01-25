KARACHI: Akram Khan group on Tuesday made United Leather Industries chief executive Salman Islam the president of its parallel Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF).

It is pertinent to mention here that the internationally recognised PBF, being led by Doda Bhutto, will hold its elections at Peshawar on Thursday (tomorrow).

PBF Akram Group office-bearers: Salman Islam (president), Faqir Hussain (executive vice-president), Sirajuddin Afridi (vice-president), Mansoor Ahmed (vice-president, Olympian), Director Pakistan Railway Sports Board (vice-president), Akram Khan (secretary) and Ghulam Hussain Patni (treasurer).

0



0







Salman Islam made president of parallel PBF was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181532-Salman-Islam-made-president-of-parallel-PBF/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Salman Islam made president of parallel PBF" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181532-Salman-Islam-made-president-of-parallel-PBF.