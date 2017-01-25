KARACHI: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Tuesday announced 17-member squad for the second edition of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which commences January 29 in New Delhi.

Mohammad Jamil will lead Pakistan during the tournament, while Anees Javed will be the vice-captain.

Apart from Pakistan and hosts India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Nepal, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies will be seen in action during the tournament.

Pakistan will begin their campaign on January 30 with a match against New Zealand.

Squad: , Mohammad Jamil (captain), Mohammad Ayyaz, Sajid Nawaz, Amir Ashfaq, Riasat Khan, Mohammad Idrees Saleem, Zafar Iqbal, Anees Javed (vice-captain), Ayub Khan, Badar Munir, Nisar Ali, Matiullah, Mohammad Akram, Mohsin Khan, Israr Hassan, Mohammad Ijaz, Sanaullah Khan; Habib Ullah (manager), Abdul Razzaq (coach) and Tahir Mehmood Butt (trainer).

