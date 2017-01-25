KARACHI: Virat Kohli has been in the limelight for several reasons off late, not least for his fitness and his success rate in terms of chasing down big totals and winning matches for India.

The young Indian batsman, who is now captain of the Test, One-day Internationals and T20 Internationals, was the focus of a discussion between three Pakistani greats during a television programme, reports foreign media. The trio of Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq and Shoaib Akhtar minced no words in praising Kohli, while lamenting the shortcomings of the Pakistani youngsters.

The trio admired the way Kohli pulled India out of a hairy situation during the first One-day International against England, when he was instrumental in India winning the match from a near impossible situation, chasing down 350 runs.

They also appreciated the 17 centuries the Indian captain has scored while chasing big totals.

Saqlain, who was a part of the English contingent as a spin bowling advisor, also highlighted the fitness regime followed by Kohli, including his diet.

Saqlain called him the “most energetic person”, in the gym or outside. Akram also admired how Kohli and other young Indian players did not have problems about approaching their seniors for tips. He said that Sunil Gavaskar was approached regularly by young players for advice on batting.

