KARACHI: Former England Test spinner Richard Illingworth is set to deliver his services as an umpire in the second edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) which would start at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next month.

Illingworth, who represented England in the 1992 World Cup final is currently a part of ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Illingworth has umpired in 25 Tests, 49 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals. He was also the umpire in Pakistan’s last Test on the tour of Australia played at Sydney earlier this month.

Illingworth will be joined by the most experienced international umpire and three-time winner of the ICC Umpire of the Year Award, Pakistan’s Aleem Dar who has supervised 109 Tests, 182 One-day Internationals and 41 T20 Internationals.

Sri Lanka’s international umpire Ranmore Martinesz is also a part of the Umpires’ Panel for HBL PSL 2017 that begins with a clash between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on February 9. Martinesz has so far umpired in eight Tests, 39 ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s former Test batsman and ICC match referee Roshan Mahanama will supervise the HBL PSL 2017. He was also a part of the first edition of the league last year, Mahanama has so far supervised 61 Tests, 222 ODIs and 35 Tests as a match referee.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza, Ahmed Shahab (all on ICC Panel), Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob are also part of the PSL second edition. Mohammad Anees, like the last inaugural edition, will serve as match referee with Roshan Mahanama.

