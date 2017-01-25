Israrullah scores ton to take Peshawar into final

KARACHI: Talented opener Israrullah hit a splendid 153 not out, while left-arm pacer Taj Wali bowled tightly to enable Peshawar to qualify for the final when they defeated star-studded Karachi Blues by 23 runs in the second semi-final of National One-day Cup for Regions here at National Stadium on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Israrullah smashed his fourth century in this form of cricket to guide Peshawar to a fighting total of 303-5 in the allotted 50 overs.

Taj Wali (3-32) then bowled economically as Peshawar bowled Karachi Blues out for 280 in 47.4 overs. Peshawar will now face Karachi Whites in the final at the same venue on Friday.

Peshawar had a brittle start after their skipper Jamal Uddin opted to bat first after winning the toss. Test-discard Mohammad Sami removed Ashfaq Ahmed (1) early to provide a fine start to the hosts on the wicket which was full of runs.

However Peshawar were able to build the foundation as Israrullah shared 92 runs for the second wicket with wicket-keeper batsman Gohar Ali who cracked 51-ball 45 with four fours and a six.

Israr, who hit 12 fours and five sixes in his 148-ball gritty knock, then put on 94 for the sixth wicket unbroken stand with Sajid Khan who chipped in with a rapid 27-ball 37 not out. Sajid’s valuable contribution had five hits to the fence.

Both Israr and Sajid played fluently in the death overs that helped the visitors set a fighting total for Khalid Latif-led Karachi Blues.

In the middle order, skipper Jamal Uddin hit 25-ball 21 with two fours. Iftikhar Ahmed, who played a lone Test in England recently, fell for 15 when he was held by rookie left-arm spinner Hassan Khan off his own bowling.

Mohammad Sami-led Karachi Blues bowling by taking 2-51. Hassan snared 2-72 in ten overs. Left-arm young spinner Mohammad Asghar, who was part of Pakistan’s Test squad in Australia but did not play, got 1-65. Test pacer Sohail Khan conceded 56 runs in his quota of ten overs.

In response, Karachi Blues had a calm start as they scored 29 runs without losing a wicket in the first ten overs with both the international openers Khurram Manzoor (87) and Khalid Latif (28) failing to put pressure on Peshawar’s new-ball partners Imran Khan Senior and Taj Wali who bowled with tight line and length.

The same slow batting and a four ridiculous run-outs proved costly for the hosts as they fell just short of the target. Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman provided a much-needed breakthrough to Peshawar when he had Khalid, trapped lbw. The opening wicket stand remained 59 which came off 100 balls. Khalid struck three fours from 40 balls.

Rookie Saud Shakeel (12) was promoted in the batting order but he was unlucky as he was run out as a result of a big mix-up with the experienced Khurram. Fawad Alam (30) then joined Khurram and tried to score quick runs before he was held by Israrullah at square-leg off the bowling of Test pacer Imran Khan. Karachi Blues were at that stage 155-3 in 29.4 overs. Fawad struck four fours in his rapid 21-ball knock. Taj Wali was brought for his second spell in the 32nd over and the change proved dividend as he had the key man Khurram, caught by keeper Gohar Ali and Karachi Blues were now struggling at 160-4.

At this stage in quest of quick runs Karachi Blues panicked as they lost Rameez Aziz (24), Sohail Khan (8) and Owais Rehmani (1) in the shape of run outs to leave the hosts reeling at 211-7 in 38.5 overs.

Rameez smacked three fours from 26 balls. Jaahid Ali, who bats normally at No3 but was sent at No7, smashed 44-ball 53 not out but could not take his side home. The young right-hander smashed six fours in his fine knock.

He was ably backed by Hassan Khan (17) in the end who was bowled by Taj Wali after he had hit one six and one four from just ten balls. Khalid Usman ably supported Taj Wali by picking 2-59. Imran Khan got 1-55 in nine overs.

Riazuddin and Shozab Raza supervised the match while Iqbal Sheikh acted as match referee.

Meanwhile Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced cash prizes for the leading sides. The winners of the event will be handed over a purse of Rs1 million, while the runners-up will get Rs500,000. However, as usual Rs50,000 each would be handed over to the man of the final, best batsman, best bowler and best all-rounder of the eight-team event.

Score Board

Peshawar won toss

Peshawar

Ashfaq Ahmed c Hasan b Sami 1

Israrullah not out 153

†Gauhar Ali c & b Hasan 45

Iftikhar Ahmed c & b Hasan 15

Akbar Badshah lbw b Sami 13

*Jamaluddin c Hasan b Asghar 21

Sajid Khan not out 37

Extras (lb 5, w 12, nb 1) 18

Total (5 wickets; 50 overs) 303

Did not bat: Imran Khan, Taj Wali, Khalid Usman, Shah Faisal

Fall: 1-2, 2-94, 3-139, 4-174, 5-209

Bowling: Sohail 10-0-56-0 (3w); Sami 10-0-51-2 (1nb, 3w); Asghar 10-0-65-1; Rameez 10-0-54-0 (2w); Hasan 10-0-72-2

Karachi Blues

Khurram Manzoor c Gauhar b Taj 87

*Khalid Latif lbw b Khalid 28

Saud Shakeel run out 12

Fawad Alam c Israrullah b Imran 30

Rameez Aziz run out 24

Sohail Khan run out 8

Jaahid Ali not out 53

†Owais Rehmani run out 1

M Sami c Imran b Khalid 10

Hasan Khan b Taj 17

M Asghar c Gauhar b Taj 3

Extras (lb 2, w 5) 7

Total (all out; 47.4 overs) 280

Fall: 1-59, 2-101, 3-155, 4-160, 5-175, 6-199, 7-211, 8-234, 9-268, 10-280

Bowling: Imran 9-0-55-1 (1w); Taj 8.4-1-32-3 (2w); Khalid 10-0-59-2; Shah 10-0-51-0 (2w); Sajid 3-0-27-0; Iftikhar 7-0-54-0

Result: Peshawar won by 23 runs

Series: Peshawar advanced

List A debut: Shah Faisal (Peshawar)

Umpires: Riazuddin and Shozab Raza. TV umpire: Ahsan Raza. Match referee: Iqbal Sheikh

