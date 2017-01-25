KARACHI: With Australia already enjoying an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, Pakistan’s fifth and final One-day International to be played in Adelaide on Thursday (tomorrow) is technically a dead rubber.

But with Pakistan’s prospects of earning a direct spot for World Cup 2019 still uncertain, the tourists will have every reason to give their best and win the tour-ending encounter.

Pakistan are still trailing at eighth place in the ICC ODI rankings and need to win the Adelaide game to overtake seventh-placed Bangladesh in the list.

Hosts England and the leading seven ranked one-day sides as of September 30 will earn automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup, which will be held in the United Kingdom.

Pakistan are currently ranked eighth on 90 points, four ahead of West Indies and one point behind Bangladesh.

The 1992 World Cup champions need to win in Adelaide in their bid to avoid the ignominy of playing in the qualification rounds for World Cup 2019.

However, their sloppy showing in the last two games in Perth and Sydney makes their chances of winning in Adelaide pretty bleak.

The visitors put up diabolical fielding performance in Sydney, punctuated by eight dropped catches.

Concerned over their team’s poor showing on the field, Pakistan’s team management held a marathon meeting in a bid to lift the team’s morale ahead of tomorrow’s game.

According to well-placed sources, the idea was to somehow instill self-belief in a side that has lost all but one match of the Test and ODI series so far.

Mickey Arthur, the team’s head coach, was left fuming by his players’ fielding lapses. The South African gave his charges a dressing down before urging them to lift their performance. His support staff including bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and fielding coach Steve Rixon also gave pep talks during the meeting.

