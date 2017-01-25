BEIRUT: Syria’s White Helmets rescue workers said on Tuesday they were “proud” that a documentary film about their work saving civilians in their country’s devastating war was nominated for an Oscar.

“The White Helmets documentary produced by Netflix was nominated for an Oscar!! I’m so proud to have filmed this film and for this nomination,” wrote White Helmet photographer Khaled Khatib on Twitter.

The documentary titled “The White Helmets” was named a contender on Tuesday in the Oscars short documentary category.

“It’s a new opportunity to convey our humanitarian and moral message,” Raed Saleh, leader of the rescue group, told AFP after the announcement.

“The White Helmets film’s nomination for an Oscar is a new confirmation of the civil defence’s credibility in Syria.”

