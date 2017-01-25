We never really need more proof that Israel does not accept international law, but for any sceptics out there here’s one more. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling all Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem illegal, Israel has announced plans to build 600 new settlements in occupied East Jerusalem. Coming two days after the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president, it is clear that Israel is ready to follow up on its threat to disrespect international law and the UN. Trump’s election is already having an impact on international affairs despite his claims that the US will put its own interests first. Israel had a tense relationship with the Obama administration, despite the fact that Obama avoided direct confrontation till his term was coming to an end. New Israeli settlements remained the norm in the last eight years as Israel fought a war in Lebanon and another in the Gaza Strip. The international community – as always – chose to ignore the multiple human rights violations committed by the country, including the thousands dead in both wars. By choosing to restart settlements, Israel has made it clear that it is ready to see an end to a two-state solution and the Oslo peace process.

Combined with the fact that the Trump administration is considering moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, any hope given by the UNSC resolution is fast dissipating. Much like other parts of the Obama legacy, the resolution was a principled step that came so late that it left the world far more polarised. If the US embassy moves to Jerusalem, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) has threatened to stop recognising Israel, which would be a dream come true for the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli administration. Israel likes to peddle self-fulfilling prophecies. Its principal objection to the two-state solution has been that Palestine does not accept Israel, despite the PLO’s long-standing acceptance of the existence of the country. Now, it is acting in such a way that even the PLO is threatening to change its softer stance on Israel. Netanyahu has reportedly told his cabinet that he has recalibrated the amount of autonomy Palestine would be allowed. Trump is being wise if reports of him moving slowly on plans to move the US embassy are true. The US continues to be the most influential country for brokering relations between Israel and Palestine, and such a move would signal an almost complete U-turn on the limited progress that has been made on the Palestinian question in the last three decades. Unfortunately, the diplomatic path available for resolving the Palestinian question seems to be narrowing rather quickly.

