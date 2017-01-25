Detained minors

After the attack on an Indian army camp in Uri last September, India launched a full-throttle effort to pin the blame on Pakistan. Part of its alleged evidence was the detention of two Pakistani citizens, allegedly aged 19 and 20, who were supposedly guiding the attackers. There is more than enough evidence to show that literally none of this is true. Indian investigators have found that the attackers were using GPS to locate the target and so had no need for guides. The two Pakistanis picked up are actually minors below the age of 18 and it seems India misstated their ages on purpose so that they could jail them with adults. The children, Faisal Hasan Awan and Yaseen Khursheed, are from Muzaffarabad and likely were one of the hundreds of people who accidentally end up crossing the porous border. They should have been returned to Pakistan as soon as it was clear they were not involved in militancy. That India is yet to do so, or even shift them to juvenile prison, even when its own media has reported this, only shows how eager the Modi government is to link Pakistan to the attack and how flimsy its evidence is. India is illegally holding minors and, if the experience of other Pakistanis who have been caught in the Indian dragnet is any guide, is going to keep unapologetically detaining them.

Such behaviour, deplorable though it is, is to be expected from India. What has been even more scandalous is the lackadaisical reaction from the Pakistan government. We have done nothing to highlight their plight at international forums or even provided the children with legal aid. According to Faisal Hasan’s brother, it took the Foreign Office more than two months to even respond to his pleas of help. Had the shoe been on the other foot, we can be sure India would have been crying bloody murder and ensured that the detentions were front page news everywhere. This is hardly the first time Pakistan has been so lethargic in protecting its citizens who are trapped in India. Every year, dozens of Pakistan fishermen accidentally cross the maritime border and are detained. They spend years languishing in Indian jails with little done to free them. To be equally unconcerned about this case is even worse because those who are being held are minors who will be scarred by their experience. The government needs to be much more proactive when it comes to preventing violence being inflicted on innocent Pakistani children.

