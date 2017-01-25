A Herculean task?

Pakistan is the sixth largest country in the world in terms of population, but its economy stands at 43 among the world’s largest – $284 billion. This is an unfortunate situation for the people. Pakistani citizens work very hard –in Pakistan as well as abroad. The country has an abundance of natural resources. Still, the country’s economy is weak. It should follow the example of China – the country that has become the world’s second-largest economy. The question is: Why Pakistan is lagging behind when it has abundance of natural resources and human power?

The need of the hour is to make the most of the available resources. Young entrepreneurs should be encouraged to contribute to the country’s GDP. Good governance in all sectors should be ensured. Local production should be encouraged and the imbalance between exports and imports must be fixed. The country has resources to achieve a much higher place in the world’s economy it only has to work diligently to go up the ladder.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

Lahore

