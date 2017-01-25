Central jail in the centre

In Karachi, the Jail Chowrangi flyover is closed for the incoming traffic from 10pm to 7am. The measure is taken to avoid any jailbreak. The Karachi Central Jail houses a large number of high-profile criminals. A few years, some fugitives attempted an escape from the prison. The Karachi police took a timely action and caught the dangerous prisoners from escaping.

One wonders whether it is a good idea to run a high-profile prison in the centre of the city. During the hours mentioned, the traffic is diverted to alternative routes which results in gridlocks. The relevant authorities are requested to consider the relocation of at least high-profile criminals. Prisons should be set up in remote areas so that the daily lives of the people are not disrupted.

M Rafique Zakaria

Karachi

0



0







