This refers to the news report, ‘FGEHF drops bomb to allottees on issuance of provisional offer letters’ ( Jan 20). According to the news report, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation has asked the successful government employees to pay Rs800000, Rs1 and Rs1.5 million within 30 days. It is impossible for a government employee to pay such a huge amount in a short period of time. Only a month back, the successful employees had paid the same amount with respect to their plots.

The FGEHF is not a transparent institution. Two years ago, plots were allotted to government employees in the G-13 sector, Islamabad. Later, the employees were asked to pay development charges once again. Even after charging an exorbitant amount, the development work was shoddy. The FGEHF was then asked to give details of the expenses, but the institution kept the details in secrecy. The FGEHF, enjoying the status of a company under the Companies Ordinance 1984, is run by a group of bureaucrats who get a large sum of salaries, plots and fabulous perks. This is why the price of a raw land is so high – to compensate the expenses of bureaucrats.

Ambassador(R) Javed Hafiz

Islamabad

0



0







A burden on officers was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181489-A-burden-on-officers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "A burden on officers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181489-A-burden-on-officers.