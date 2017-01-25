Under an old rule

Fata comprises seven agencies and six frontier regions. Fata is being ruled under the British-made Frontier Crimes Regulation of 1901. The purpose of the FCR was to indirectly administer this strategic area in the interest of the colonial power. It is unfortunate that the region is still being ruled under an outdated administrative and legal system.

In November 2015, the government recommended Fata reforms and set up a committee. The committee devised plans for the region, but the government took no action. It is true that the proposed reforms will take time to get approved, but the government needs to consider them before they are shelved forever. If an immediate is not taken by the government, Fata will continue to regress.

Junaid Ahmad

Mohmand Agency Fata

