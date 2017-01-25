This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the rising issue of the theft of gas metres in Rawalpindi and its suburbs. Local administration seems ineffective in curbing the criminal activity. Several cases have been reported in police stations, but not a single thief has been caught so far. Silence of the local administration is encouraging the thieves. Several components of a gas metre are sold in a black market. Criminals do not miss any opportunity to steal a gas metre. There are so many victims who have been affected by the activity.

The majority of the people doesn’t know how to apply for a new gas meter. The procedure of applying for a new meter is lengthy and has too many technical complications. New gas metre is expensive and costs between Rs12000 and Rs30000. It is observed that such incidents happened in winters when gas consumption increases. The people have to put up with the unavailability of gas until a new metre is installed. The authorities are requested to look into the matter and ease the lives of the people.

Muhammad Ishaq

Rawalpindi

0



0







Gas metres was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181487-Gas-metres/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gas metres" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181487-Gas-metres.