A flyover at the crossing

On Monday (Jan 23), six family members of the same family were killed in a collision between a car and train near Gojra. A couple of weeks back, a train-rickshaw collision resulted in the death of eight people. Since 2014, more than eighty people died in train-related accidents. In the first six months of 2016, 37 such accidents were reported. According to investigations, the majority of the accidents were caused because of unmanned crossings.

There are around 2470 unmanned crossings on the entire railway network. The responsibility lies on the provincial governments to take an action. A flyover or an underpass must be constructed to save the lives of the innocent people.

Muhammad Hamza

Mansehra

