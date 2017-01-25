Customs warns terminal of action

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Tuesday warned Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT) of an action if the terminal fails to address problems related to delay in grounding of containers and consignment delivery.

Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) raised the issues regarding delay in container grounding, re-stuffing of goods and consignment delivery at DP World (QICT) during a meeting.

Officials of Customs Collectorate Port Qasim and DP World attended the meeting. Wasiq Hussain Khan, general secretary of KCAA, in a statement, said the Collector Model Customs Collectorate-Port Qasim directed the representatives of DP World to take immediate measures to rectify the problems on priority basis.

“The collector also warned DP World that in case no remedial action is taken the Collectorate would initiate strict action against the terminal,” Khan said. The meeting noted that there is a backlog of only 130 containers pending, while the customs staff is conducting 90 percent examination of the total containers.

USAID’s dairy uplift project completed

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The Dairy and Rural Development Foundation successfully completed a $21 million project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to promote sustainable dairy development in the Punjab, a statement said on Tuesday.

In a partnership with the provincial government and Nestlé Pakistan, the project improved the lives of over 50,000 small dairy farmers through its skill-based training programs, resulting in a 17 percent increase in an average milk yield and more than 10 percent boost in farmers’ income.

The project also upgraded 118 farms, now serving as training hubs for small dairy farmers, installed a pilot 50 cubic meter biogas plant for a dairy cooperative milk chiller in Vehari, and constructed a 375 cubic meter biogas plant at the government-owned Bahadurnagar farm in Okara.

LCCI hails setting up of EXIM Bank

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the establishment of Export/Import Bank of Pakistan (EXIM Bank) with its head office in Lahore and expressed the hope that this initiative would enhance Pakistan’s foreign trade, especially exports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Hameed Khan said that federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra deserve appreciation for taking this valuable initiative, which was the dire need of the hour.

“We firmly believe that it would assist the business community manage, protect and finance their receivables, which would certainly flourish our international trade,” the LCCI office-bearers added. The Export/Import Bank of Pakistan will promote expansion and diversification of export base of the country by providing short-term export credit and long-term financing facilities for the export-oriented projects, they said.

Mexico may leave NAFTA

MEXICO CITY: Mexico could pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if a renegotiation of its terms does not benefit Latin America's second-largest economy, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday.

"There could be no other option. Go for something that is less than what we already have? It would not make sense to stay," Guajardo said when asked on television if Mexico could pull out of the trade deal with Canada and the United States. "The strategy for this treaty needs to be one in which everyone wins. It's impossible to sell it here at home if there aren't clear benefits for Mexico," he added.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to withdraw from NAFTA, which took effect in 1994, if he cannot renegotiate it to benefit American interests.

Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday and said he would renegotiate NAFTA "at the appropriate time."

Guajardo and Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray will hold talks with senior Trump advisers this week in Washington over trade, security and immigration. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Trump will meet at the end of January.

Pena Nieto said on Monday he will aim to preserve tariff-free commerce under NAFTA in talks with the new US government, calling for the competitiveness of North America to be strengthened.

NAFTA and other trade deals became lightning rods for American voter anger in the industrial heartland states that swept Trump to victory in the Nov 8 election.

Etihad Airways chief to step down

Dubai: Australian James Hogan is to stand down as head of the Etihad Airways group, the company said Tuesday, as the Abu Dhabi-based carrier struggles with investments in European airlines. After piloting the state-owned Gulf airline through more than a decade of growth, Hogan will leave his post in the second half of 2017, Etihad Aviation Group said in a statement. Hogan was the architect of a strategy that saw Etihad buy significant stakes and make major investments in other airlines, notably Air Berlin and the long-struggling Alitalia.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181485-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181485-Briefs.