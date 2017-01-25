Home-grown wheat seeds adding to yields per acre

HYDERABAD: Travelling across Sindh’s wheat-producing areas, Karam Khan Kaleri, an untiring researcher – who’s introduced several wheat seed varieties – claims his contribution towards the growing crops.

Even after retiring as director general Agriculture Research Institute, Tandojam, he still holds passion to work hard. He gets up early in the morning and moves out to see wheat crops in neighbouring farms to examine the roots and leaves.

“I believe until my eyesight is working and my muscles help me to run I have to continue my learning,” Kaleri said. “I can recognise a potential plant amongst millions standing at acres of fields. That is a gift I have been bestowed and want to apply for goodness.”

A graduate from Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Kaleri has introduced wheat seed varieties, like TD-1, TJ-83, Anmole 91, Abadgar, Mehran 89 and others. TD-1 is being cultivated at around 20 million acres of land throughout the country, according to him.

He started his research work on seed varieties in 1969, after doing graduation in Bachelor of Science – plant breeding. It was the time when the country used to import seeds from abroad.

Each seed takes at least 15 years for preliminary testing and then it will go for further experiments. Seeds may go to growers for sowing when they are approved from certified institutes.

“Seed varieties once available to our grandparents were quite different,” recalled Kaleri.

“Newly introduced varieties have more potential in terms of yield and sustainability in volatile weather,” he said. “This is because of years-long research.”

Kaleri was born to a peasant family in February 1948. He grew in village Saindad Kaleri, located near Tandojam town, Hyderabad district. Initially, he started his career as a teacher after graduation. He said his parents, despite monetary troubles, encouraged him to continue studying.

“The university also recognised my qualification and awarded me with a gold medal,” he said. “Being a researcher I never preferred to work in office, but made it a hobby to visit wheat fields to see roots and leaves and plants full with grains. It can be found during January when the crop is at the ripening status.”

The field observer said it takes months or sometimes years to find a productive plant. “After getting that we start working very carefully. The cross breeding is not easy task. It needs passion, carefulness and work,” he said.

Kaleri also visited Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to conduct experiment on seed varieties. “I do not have any land where I may put seeds stocks or set up laboratory. I rely on certain certified landlords to use their lands for experiment,” he added.

Successive governments made promises to allot him a 100-acre farmland for experiment with equipment, but all remained tall claims.

Kaleri won a civil award by the president of Pakistan in 2014 for developing a new variety of wheat, namely TD-1 that gives a high yield. He received several awards from internationally-recognised institutions, federal and provincial governments, ministers and leading landlords.

His introduced varieties include TJ-83 (Tandojam 83) with golden plant. It can grow in dry land and sustain in bad weather condition. It can give 50 to 60 maunds/acre in a normal condition. Growers mostly use this seed in delayed season to get more produces. This variety was approved from provincial Sindh Seed Council in 1995.

Major TD-1 variety took 15 years of experiment. It is small size crop and initially growers were afraid of loss in yield due to the new variety before its coming into the market. Sindh Seed Corporation approved the seed in 2004. If growers take care of fertiliser, the variety is known more productive in terms of better yield (85 maunds per acre. Presently, it is being cultivated at 20 million acres land in the entire country, including Punjab. Initially, it was introduced at private agriculture farm near Tando Allahyar.

Anmol-91 is also a recognized seed, which grows in 120 days. This wheat flour is also used in bakery items, besides meal. Its harvest season is end of March or early April. Its per acre yield is 40 to 50 maund. Mostly growers sell the crop to industries to earn more income.

Mehran-89 variety is suitable for cultivation in every area of the Sindh. This seed is suitably sown in November. It’s average yield is 55 maund per acre. This variety is also suitable for dry lands and growers apply bosi cultivation method.

Abadgar-95 was approved in 1995. It gives average yield of 60 maunds per acre. Tipple-k variety gives 80 maunds per acre yield.

Kaleri has other varieties to his credit being cultivated in different parts of the country. He offers his services to leading research institutes of the country. Leading growers from different areas frequently visit him to see new varieties of wheat or getting suggestions for cultivation, land selection and water mechanism. And, the scientist generously shares his knowledge in the interest of the nation and is enjoying his life.

Home-grown wheat seeds adding to yields per acre was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017