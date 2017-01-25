International Steels Limited (ISL) has announced a net profit of Rs1.159 billion, translating into the earnings/share (EPS) of Rs2.67 for the half-year ended December 31, 2016, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The company’s financial performance has improved, owing to higher sales, as for the same period last year, ISL had posted a net loss of Rs78.193 million and the loss/share (LPS) of 18 paisas.

Net sales surged 83 percent to Rs15.22 billion this year as compared to the sales of Rs8.37 billion in the same period of the last year. Analysts attribute higher sales to higher demand. The company did not announce any payout along with the corporate earnings.

