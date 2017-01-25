KARACHI: ICI Pakistan has announced a net profit of Rs1.535 billion, translating into the earnings/share (EPS) of Rs16.63 for the half-year ended December 31, 2016, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The company’s financial performance has marginally improved, owing to higher sales, as ICI had posted a net profit of Rs1.305 billion and EPS of Rs14.13 for the same period of the last year.

Net sales surged 8.3 percent to Rs22.62 billion this year as compared to the sales of Rs20.86 billion in the same period of the last year. The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs8/share for the period under review.

Net turnover for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 stood at Rs10.383 billion, nine percent higher than the same period of the last year due to higher revenues across all businesses. The life sciences and polyester businesses have been the major contributors with the growth of 21 percent and seven percent, respectively.

The improved performance of the polyester business is attributed to better domestic margins, along with cost rationalisation initiatives, which reduced the business's overall operating cost by two percent. In the life sciences business, pharmaceuticals and animal health divisions posted double-digit growth.

