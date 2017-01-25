KARACHI: Engro Foods Limited (EFL) has strongly denied the allegations of deceptive marketing with regards to one of its products, a statement said on Tuesday.

“The packaging of Dairy Omung clearly mentions the product to be a ‘dairy drink’ as per the food laws in Pakistan. Dairy Omung has been operating under a valid license from the PSQCA under the classification of “dairy drink,” a statement issued by the EFL said. “The subject license was renewed in 2015 for a period of two years and is valid till April 2017.”

Earlier on Monday, an order passed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) imposed a fine of Rs62.29 million on EFL concluding the company was prima facie deceiving consumers by marketing/selling “Dairy Omung” as milk, violating Section 10 of the Competition Act 2010.

The statement said that each packaging of Dairy Omung clearly displays it to be a “dairy drink”, prominently appearing on 4 out of 5 sides of the packaging. “In addition for the wider understanding of its consumer audience the package displays it in both English and Urdu.”

According to the CCP order, the EFL in its marketing campaign for Dairy Omung, particularly the television commercial, gave the net impression that it is milk and not a dairy drink, while the company’s website termed Omung as an alternate to milk thereby deceiving the unsuspecting consumers.

On the other hand the EFL said that it has never referred to the product as milk and the marketing tools used by the company also do not show any depiction of Dairy Omung to be pure milk. “Instead the Company has always marketed the product as an ‘alternative’ to loose milk and is free from adulteration when compared against loose milk,” the food giant said in the statement.

The company’s rejoinder further said that at Engro Foods the safety and hygiene of our consumers is of paramount importance to us and we are constantly striving to live our purpose of elevating consumer delight by providing healthy and nutritious food products to a wide variety of consumer base.

“We believe that the allegations and decision of the CCP is incorrect and unsubstantiated, and the Company reserves the right to challenge the decision using remedies available to us under applicable laws,” it said.

