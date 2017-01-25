Sydney

Copper crept higher on Tuesday as the dollar struggled amid concerns of U.S. protectionism under the newly-formed administration of President Donald Trump.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up by 0.5 percent to $5,826.00 a tonne by 0700 GMT. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was also 0.6 percent firmer at 47,070 yuan ($6,863) a tonne.

Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday, saying he would seek one-on-one trade deals with countries that would allow Washington to quickly terminate them "if somebody misbehaves". The dollar wallowed near seven-week lows in Asian trade, pressured by concerns about the impact of United States President Donald Trump´s protectionist trade stance.

