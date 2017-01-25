Karachi

Dull trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs6,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,966/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained unchanged at Rs6,635/maund and Rs7,111/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity was still slow in the local market, as the textile industry is waiting for the official SRO on incentive package announced by the prime minister.

“Ginners are left with very little stocks, but they are not ready to sell their produce at lower rates,” he said. “Despite abolition of regulatory duty on cotton imports, it is not feasible because of higher prices abroad.”

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 2,000 bales. Lowest lint rates of Rs6,400/maund were recorded from Gambat, Sindh, while cotton from Rahimyar Khan and Chani Goth was sold at Rs6,750/maund.

0



0







Cotton firm was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181476-Cotton-firm/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cotton firm" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181476-Cotton-firm.