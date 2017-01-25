Singapore

Oil climbed on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar and production cuts announced by OPEC and other producers buoyed the market, but an increase in drilling activity in the United States is likely to keep a lid on prices.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose 30 cents to $55.53 a barrel by 0147 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 27 cents to $53.02 a barrel.

The dollar wallowed near seven-week lows, pressured by concerns about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump´s protectionist trade stance. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for importers holding other currencies.

Ministers representing members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers said at a meeting in Vienna on Sunday that of the almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) they had agreed to remove from the market starting on Jan. 1, 1.5 million bpd had already been cut.

