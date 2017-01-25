Bengaluru

Gold prices hit their highest in two months on Tuesday, pushed up as the dollar weakened due to suspicions President Donald Trump´s administration might seek a competitive advantage through a weaker currency.

Spot gold prices were firm at $1,217.81 per ounce by 0056 GMT. They earlier touched their strongest since Nov. 22 at $1,219.59.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,217.40 per ounce. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.1 percent to 100.030. Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and told U.S. manufacturing executives he would impose a hefty border tax on firms that import products after moving American factories overseas. The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

0



0







Gold surges was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181474-Gold-surges/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gold surges" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181474-Gold-surges.