SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean prices rose for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, but forecasts of much-needed dry weather in Argentina´s flooded crop-belt trimmed gains.

Wheat rose for a third consecutive session on short-covering, while corn was little changed. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade had climbed 0.6 percent to $10.64-1/2 a bushel by 0314 GMT.

It closed down 0.7 percent on Monday when prices fell to their weakest since Jan. 17 at $10.55-1/4 a bushel. Wheat gained 0.2 percent to $4.34 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $3.69-1/2 a bushel.

"A weaker dollar is the key reason (for price movements) today, not just in agricultural markets but other commodities as well," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"There are not enough supply concerns to keep prices at higher levels. There are no major issues with the South American crop. " The dollar was near seven-week lows, pressured by concerns about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump´s protectionist trade stance.

