Minister stresses role of expats to increase foreign trade

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis in Europe can play a pivotal role in increasing the country’s bilateral trade by projecting changing reality of Pakistan that offers immense opportunities for investment and trade, commerce minister said on Tuesday.

Minister Khurram Dastgir, addressing representatives of Pakistani diaspora in Belgium, said Pakistan suffered from misperceptions, “and overseas Pakistanis could play a pivotal role in improving the image of the country as each one of them is an ambassador of Pakistan who could help the country by representing it in a best possible way.” “Pakistani diaspora in Europe is instrumental in enhancing Pakistan’s trade with the European countries,” Dastgir said in a statement.

“In today’s world where trade and economic ties have become a key component of diplomacy, perceptions about the trading partners have huge impact on trade relations and in this respect diaspora could be of great help.”

He said an era of stability and socio-economic development has begun. “Economy is growing and security has improved, providing the space necessary to undertake the essential reforms,” he added. “The government’s commitment to tackle terrorism, effectively coupled with handling challenges in power sector, and initiating essential institutional reforms, have greatly boosted Pakistan’s economy.” Minister Dastgir, referring to Rs180 billion exports incentive package, said the present government is making efforts to enhance Pakistan’s exports.

“Overcoming gas and power shortages remain top priority and this would help in strengthening our export base,” he said. “Investors’ confidence has gone up.”

Bloomberg ranked Pakistan Stock Exchange as the fifth best performing exchange in the world and best in Asia. Travel advisories on Pakistan are being revised and as a result foreign investors have started to return to Pakistan. The country’s economic ratings are improving due to growth facilitated by improved economic situation, the minister added. He said Pakistan is one of the most attractive investment regimes in the world, allowing foreign investors 100 percent repatriation of profits and easy convertibility into foreign exchange. “Pakistan’s policy trends have been consistent with liberalisation, privatisation and facilitation.”

Dastgir said vast investment opportunities are available in Pakistan in

various sectors, including, energy, consumer goods, food and agriculture, housing, health care, education, financial services, capital markets, information technology, oil and gas and infrastructure. Pakistan’s GDP growth touched 4.7 percent in 2016, surpassing the target of 4.5 percent as indicated by the ADO 2016 report. “Government’s macroeconomic and structural reforms and improved security were counted as major factors for outpacing earlier growth forecast,” the minister said. Inflation and the current account deficit were lower than expected, while forex reserves strengthened and the budget deficit shrank.

