Minister directs timely completion of PSEs sell-off

ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed the Privatisation Commission to complete the ongoing divestment transactions of public sector enterprises (PSEs) in a timely manner, whilst ensuring compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Dar, speaking at a meeting to review the matters related to privatisation, emphasised that the government’s utmost priority with respect to privatisation is to ensure that transactions are conducted, “in an open, fair and transparent manner.”

“The government is actively working to resolve the financial bleeding caused to the national exchequer by loss-making state-owned enterprises,” he said in a statement.

“The government makes a decision regarding the restructuring or privatisation of each loss-making entity on a case-by-case basis, while keeping in view the specific circumstances of each entity, and in the best interests of the people of Pakistan.”

Mohammad Zubair, chairman of Privatisation Commission, briefed the minister on the status of the ongoing privatisation transactions. He apprised the minister on the status of various state-owned entities including Pakistan Steel Mills and SME Bank Finance.

