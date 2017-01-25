Stocks fall short of holding key 50,000 points level

KARACHI: Stocks closed green in a volatile session on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE 100-share index crossed the psychologically key level of 50,000 points for the first time in an intraday trade but failed to hold the resistance level at the close, dealers said.

Mohammad Sohail at Topline Securities said the index crossed key 50,000 level during intra-day trade on aggressive buying by cash rich local investors. “After rising 45 percent in 2016, the benchmark index is up 5.0 percent in January so far despite over $100 million foreign selling,” Sohail added

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark index gained 0.19 percent or 92.74 points to close at 49,968.92 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 0.33 percent or 88.03 points to end at 26,770.04 points. As many as 432 scrips were active of which 208 advanced, 206 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 509.514 million as compared to 600.37 million shares a day earlier. Faisal Bilwani at Elixir Securities said the market opened higher and KSE-100 Index did cross the 50K level in early trade, however selling pressure in index heavy names kept the upside in check as savvy investor grabbed opportunity to book profits in recent gainers.

“Pakistan State Oil (PSO) up 5.0 percent surprised many with late aggressive buying pushing stock to hit upper price limit on reported local interest, while Engro Foods (EFOODS) up 3.1 percent traded highest volumes since September 2016 and closed at new record level after yesterday’s news of provincial regulatory body imposing fines that most likely ended the concerns of a much worst outcome.”

Meanwhile, International Steels (ISL) closed at lower price limit and ICI Pakistan traded volatile and closed flat, as former announced subpar earnings while latter declared lower than expected payout.

The major laggards emerged as NESTLE down 3.21 percent, HBL down 0.66 percent and Nishat Mills (NML) down 3.69 percent with a cumulative erosion of 70 points.

Going forward, analysts see strong resistance and possibly a choppy market in near-term with benchmark KSE-100 Index trading in range of 300-400 points. Companies reflecting highest gains include Colgate Palmolive up by Rs85 to end at Rs1790/share and Bhanero Tex up Rs41.28 to end at Rs874.98/share.

Companies reflecting highest losses include Nestle Pakistan down Rs298.99 to Rs9001.01/share and Bata Pakistan down Rs138.4 to end at Rs4052.59/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited with a turnover of 71.407 million shares. The scrip shed 17 paisas to close at Rs9.99/share. Aisha Steel Mills was second with a turnover of 48.87 million shares. It gained 33 paisas to end at Rs22.01/share. Japan Power was third with a turnover of 18.913 million shares. It gained 06 paisas to finish at Rs7.09/share.

