Punjab’s role in IRSA drowns deep in ad-hocism

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s inability to fill leading management positions in water sector has virtually brought work at several allied departments to a halt, which is seriously hampering efficient water distribution for the province, sources said on Tuesday.

“The post of Member Punjab in Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has been vacant since January 1st, 2017. Other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and Balochistan nominated their respective representatives well before the expiry of their tenure and are regularly giving their input at apex water distribution forum without any interruption,” the sources claimed.

“Contrary to this, the government of Punjab, the province, whose name means ‘land of five rivers’, failed to timely notify its representation and even if this vacant post is filled today, final approval of Punjab’s nomination by federal government may take about another month.”

So practically speaking, Punjab will virtually remain inactive at this forum by end of next month, sources added.

“A series of meetings is planned by end of Rabi season at the platform of IRSA for assessing availability of water in Kharif season and shares of provinces,” the sources said adding it is feared that Punjab may not be able to fully participate in such important deliberations.

The sources explained that in the absence of proper representation, as per IRSA rules, a province can communicate with IRSA management through respective secretary Irrigation of the province, though it slows down consultation process.

“In Punjab's case, unfortunately, post of Secretary Irrigation is also vacant since September 2016.”

They revealed that this important post is being managed by assigning it's duties as an additional charge to other department's executive head, while in the last about four months, additional charge of Secretary Irrigation has been given to two different officials.

“One can well imagine that in such circumstances, pace of communication is slowed down and working environment is adversely affected because of ad-hoc arrangements,” sources asserted.

Not only this, several issues concerning vital developments of Irrigation Department are in limbo, especially about processing of appointment and promotion cases of senior officials.

the sources observed that as a result several senior managerial positions are vacant within the department and being taken care of by other officials as additional charge. “Posts of as many as three general managers are vacant due to such mess up of mismanaged affairs.”

Moreover, they said, the post of Managing Director of Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority (PIDA) also could not be filled due to one reason of the other. “Furthermore, charge of general Manager Administration and some others posts are given as stopgap arrangement to other officials as an additional responsibility,” they added.

In addition, posts of chief engineer Sargodha, chief engineer DG Khan, chief engineer research in the Irrigation Department are also vacant as meeting of promotion board could not be held due to lack of permanent posting of Secretary, while several other high-ranking posts of similar departments are also being governed on ad hoc basis.

Also, the posts of secretary Food Department and managing director, Punjab Seed Corporation and various senior managerial positions in Agriculture Department are also lying vacant due to reasons better known to province’s ruler.

