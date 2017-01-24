Pitafi declares Nusrat Sahar sister, seeks apology

KARACHI: Disgraced Sindh Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi on Monday declared Nusrat Sahar Abbassi of the PML-Functional his sister by putting a chaddar (shawl) on her head and put both hands in front of her together, seeking an apology on his remarks, on which the female MPA from the opposition pardoned the minister.

Last week, Imdad Pitafi had created an issue in the provincial assembly when he had asked Nusrat Sahar Abbassi to come to his chamber for an answer, which was perceived derogatory and highly controversial, resulting in widespread condemnation and issuance of a show cause notice to the minister from his own party in addition to a stern warning from the party leadership.

Nusrat Sahar Abbassi arrived at the provincial assembly with a bottle of gasoline with her, and said the remarks of Imdad Pitafi not only insulted her and her family but the women of entire Sindh. She said she had decided that if she was not given justice, she would immolate herself in the provincial assembly in front of everybody.

As the Sindh Assembly session resumed on Monday morning, Imdad Pitafi rose from his seat and sought permission to speak and clarify his position but he was not allowed to speak by the deputy speaker.

Opposition members and Nusrat Sahar Abbassi started shouting in the house when Imdad Pitafi said that he was sorry for his remarks on Friday last and despite all efforts by the deputy speaker, the opposition MPAs continued the rumpus in the house.

On the occasion, Nusrat Sahar Abbassi staged a sit-in in front of the seat of deputy speaker and other members also gathered in front of the deputy speaker’s chair, causing a pandemonium in the assembly.

The session was adjourned by the deputy speaker due to chaos in the house and when it was resumed after the break, Imdad Pitafi, along with other MPAs, including female MPAs, went to Nusrat Sahar Abbassi’s seat and put a shawl on her head, declaring her his sister.

He also joined his hands together in front of her in apology and said as per the Sindhi tradition, he seeks her pardon for his remarks. Back on his seat, Pitafi said to err is human and being a human being, he made a mistake, for which he apologizes to the lady MPA and the entire assembly.

Nusrat Sahar Abbassi said Pitafi’s remarks not only humiliated her and her family but the entire womenfolk in Sindh but as per the Sindhi traditions, Pitafi sought an apology and she had decided to forgive him.

She charged that the deputy speaker and other treasury members did not take the issue seriously and claimed that she had decided to take an extreme step but after the apology, she changed her decision.

PML-F MPA also thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sisters Bakhtawar and Assefa for taking the issue seriously and also thanked the people of Sindh, civil society, and urged PPP Chairman Bilawal to ensure that his party members respect women in the house and in the province.

Senior Sindh Minister Nisar Khuhro on Monday said he would support the summary courts and trials for child molesters, saying those involved in violence against women and children deserve no mercy.

Responding to a call attention notice by MQM MPA Raana Ansari regarding molestation of a young girl in Korangi a couple of days ago, Nisar Khuhro said DNA samples of suspects had been acquired and criminal investigation was underway to indentify the culprits.

Responding to another call attention notice, the minister said 100 acres of land had been allotted at the Northern Bypass by the government for the construction of an Inter-city bus terminal and asked the transporters to start shuttle services for taking city passengers to bus terminal and back and added that soon all bus stands in the city would be shifted outside the city.

Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro claimed that Karachiites were being supplied clean water after treatment which was being chlorinated also, saying 550 million gallons of water per day was being supplied to Karachi from Keenjhar while 80 to 90 mgd of water was being supplied from Hub.

Earlier, Khurram Sher Zaman of PTI had said that in Karachi, 40-50 percent of water being supplied to citizens was polluted and contained viruses and bacteria, which was resulting in spread of waterborne diseases among the citizens.

