JEDDAH With the arrest of a Pakistani woman in Jeddah’s Al-Naseem district during a security operation Saturday, the number of Pakistanis arrested for involvement in terror activities has gone up to 69.

Fatima Ramadan Balochi Murad was arrested along with her Saudi husband from an apartment in Al-Naseem district by security agencies after a tip-off. Last July, a Pakistani terrorist Abdullah Qalzar Khan blew himself up near Solaiman Fakeih Hospital in Jeddah.

The security authorities arrested 49 Pakistani residents and put them under interrogation since the bombing in July. A terrorism operation attempt was also foiled last October in Jeddah. It involved two Pakistanis — Solaiman Arab Deen and Farman Naqshaband Khan. They had planned to carry out blasts in Al-Jowhara Stadium.

A recent statement issued by the Interior Ministry through its Tawasul (communications) portal said that 5,085 terror suspects from 40 countries are in detention in five intelligence prisons in the kingdom.

The statement said there are 4,254 Saudis detained in intelligence prisons constituting the largest number of suspects. The Saudis are followed by 282 Yemenis and 218 Syrians. There are three suspects from the US and one each from France, Belgium and Canada.

