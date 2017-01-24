China emerges as biggest donor to Pakistan in current fiscal

ISLAMABAD: Out of total received disbursements of $3.935 billion from all multilateral and bilateral donors, China has become the largest bilateral donor of Pakistan by providing $847.96 million during the first half (July-Dec) of the current financial year, it is learnt.

The government also continues borrowing from consortium of commercial banks during the first six months of the current fiscal year as the Finance Ministry raised $900 million in July-Dec period of financial year 2016-17.

In recent years consequent upon $51 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing has turned into largest bilateral donor and investment-pouring country into Pakistan as they started providing funding to execute multi billion dollars projects related to energy and infrastructure in the country.

Several energy related projects have become operational and Beijing is providing loans as well as investments to execute these projects. The Finance Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan and other stakeholders are still contemplating upon different options as how to treat these major inflows either in shape of investments or loans.

Some broad thinking is underway but largely it was decided that these inflows will be treated as part of investments that’s why the investment started showing positive results. According to official data released by Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Monday, Pakistan received total disbursements of $4.107 billion including $3.935 billion in shape of loans and $172.12 million as grants in first six months of the ongoing financial year (FY 2016-17).

Pakistan received total disbursements of $929 million during December 2016 and in this month Chinese remained the largest loan provider donor by disbursing $363.61 million alone in one month.

In first half of the current fiscal year, Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $676.32 million and this Manila based financial institution provided $474.35 million alone in December 2016.

China has disbursed $847 million in first six months of the ongoing fiscal while Beijing provided $363 million in December 2016. In first five months, China had disbursed loan of $484.36 million in first five months (July-Nov) period of FY 2016-17.

Germany has disbursed $1.72 million, Italy $11.32 million and Japan $42.80 million during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The World Bank under International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) disbursed $127.49 million and $72.27 million under International Development Association (IDA) in first half of the ongoing financial year. The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) disbursed $30.15 million and another short term loan of $212.40 million from the IDB. Kuwait disbursed $5.85 million in the current fiscal year.

Through bond holders, the government raised $1 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year. The government generated $900 million through commercial banks in the ongoing fiscal year.

The European Union and France disbursed zero loas during the current fiscal year. For grants money, UK disbursed $125 million, Medium Term Development Framework (MTDF) $2.20 million and USA $42 million during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

