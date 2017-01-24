WASHINGTON: Powerful weekend storms roared through the southeastern United States, killing 18 people as violent weather left a trail of destruction, authorities said.

Families in Dougherty County in the state of Georgia huddled on the side of a road on Sunday, surveying the wrath of a storm that destroyed mobile homes and downed trees, according to video posted by county commission chairman Chris Cohilas.

“This is absolutely devastating,” Cohilas said in the video uploaded to Facebook. “It looks like a nuclear bomb went off.” “I’ve never seen anything like it.” The county’s emergency management agency tweeted that shelters were being set up for displaced residents.

0



0







Storms kill 18 in southeast US was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181362-Storms-kill-18-in-southeast-US/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Storms kill 18 in southeast US" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181362-Storms-kill-18-in-southeast-US.