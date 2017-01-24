DOHA: Chinese warships have embarked on a tour of Gulf Arab states for the first time in six years as Beijing has signaled a desire to play a bigger role on the global stage.

Three Chinese vessels, including a guided-missile destroyer warship, arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday following a visit to the Saudi port city of Jeddah, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

China’s navy regularly tours the world and its ships patrol off the coasts of Yemen and Somalia as part of international anti-piracy operations. China’s navy visited Iran for the first time in 2014 to take part in joint naval exercises with Saudi Arabia’s regional arch-rival. Beijing relies on the Middle East for oil but has tended to leave Middle Eastern diplomacy to the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France and Russia.

