bits and pieces

Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie against Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia: Ousted Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will lead hosts Serbia against Russia in their February 3-5 Davis Cup first-round tie, the world number two said on Sunday.

“I always look forward to playing in the Davis Cup because it’s a very special feeling when we are all together,” Djokovic, who suffered a shock second-round defeat by Uzbek Denis Istomin here on Thursday, told the Serbian Tennis Association.

“I am convinced (southern Serbian city) Nis will be an excellent host and that we will be victorious in our clash with the Russians.”

His original 2017 schedule did not include playing in the Davis Cup tie with Russia but the early Australian Open exit has given the 29-year-old from Belgrade an opportunity to rediscover some of his lost confidence.

Djokovic led Serbia to their solitary Davis Cup title in 2010 and the Balkan nation’s new coach Nenad Zimonjic, who replaced the long-serving Bogdan Obradovic earlier this month, will look forward to being at full strength.

Payet row galvanised West Ham, says Carroll

LONDON: Midfielder Dimitri Payet’s ongoing row with West Ham United over his desire to move in the January transfer window has galavanised the rest of the squad, striker Andy Carroll has said.

Payet has refused to play for West Ham since their 5-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester City on January 6 in an attempt to force through a move to Olympique de Marseille, according to British media reports.

West Ham, however, have not struggled without the influential midfielder, recording back-to-back Premier League wins against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough, with Carroll finding the net in both games.

“No one player is going to destroy anything,” Carroll, who has scored three in his last two games, told British media.

“Our response just proves what the lads have got deep down in themselves. It proves our passion for football, for the manager and for our club. It’s everything.

“The fight the lads have and the fans standing behind us has all been great. It’s a very tight-knit group, certainly the tightest it’s been since I joined West Ham.”

Dzeko to the rescue as Roma stay in title hunt

MILAN: Edin Dzeko’s second-half strike kept Serie A title challengers Roma in the hunt with a 1-0 win at home to Cagliari that cut the gap on leaders Juventus to one point on Sunday.

Fresh life was breathed into the race for the scudetto last week, especially for Roma and Napoli, when Juventus suffered a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina.

But the Turin giants, aiming for a record sixth consecutive title, fired a warning to their chasers with a classy, first-half performance in a 2-0 home win over Lazio that saw Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain strike shortly after the quarter hour.

A 65th-minute winner from Portugal midfielder Joao Mario rescued Inter’s blushes in a 1-0 win at Palermo that moved Stefano Pioli’s Champions League chasers up to fifth place at just nine points off the pace.

Palermo’s third defeat on the trot dropped the crisis-hit Sicilians to second from bottom, 11 points from safety.

Atalanta are still punching above their weight, although it took Alejandro Gomez’s 55th-minute spot kick to secure the points from a 1-0 win over Sampdoria that saw the Bergamo side move up to sixth, just a point behind Inter.

Roma welcomed Cagliari with the chance equal a club record of 13 consecutive home victories, last achieved in 1930.

Bring on the big guns, says Goffin

MELBOURNE: David Goffin said he felt ready to take on the top players after he wore down Dominic Thiem to become the first Belgian man to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.

The 11th-seeded Goffin equalled his best Grand Slam showing by reaching the last eight with a 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2 win over the eighth-seeded Austrian in two hours 44 minutes.

Goffin’s win in the second-set tiebreaker proved crucial as he powered on to victory on Rod Laver Arena, where ambient temperatures were above 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

“I kept fighting, that was definitely key winning the second-set tiebreaker where I made some good returns,” Goffin said.

“I continued to push on in the rallies and I’m really happy to win. Mentally, I’m tired.”

Goffin knocked Thiem out in the third round of last year’s Australian Open, before losing to the Austrian in the quarters at the French Open.

