KARACHI: The two-day trials of national senior hockey team ended at Edhi hockey stadium here on Monday and the selectors handed over the list of the shortlisted players to PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed for the next training camp. Only two members of the selection committee were present on the occasion.

The PHF secretary will present the list to PHF president Brig (rtd) Ijaz Khokhar for final approval.

The next phase of training will have around 35 players.

The training camp is being conducted to form the team for the tours of New Zealand and Australia.

Senior hockey team’s head coach Khawaja Junaid said the team management gave its input during the short-listing process.

He said that the next phase would likely start in the second week of February and the venue would be decided by PHF.

