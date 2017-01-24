The planet in danger

It is true that the effects of climate change have become quite visible. The year 2016 was recorded as the hottest year .The unabated rise in temperature is concerning .If safety measures are not taken immediately, the effects may not be reversed. One of the causes of climate change is the heat trapping gases such as carbon dioxide gas. Excessive use of fossil fuels will increase carbon dioxide in the air. This will turn the already bad situation into worse.

It should understand that climate change is not a one nation problem rather it is a global challenge. Collective efforts are needed from all directions in order to reduce the level of heat trapping gases. Some have expressed that climate change is a hoax. It is hoped that this burning issue will be taken and the world will stand united to reduce the threats of global warming.

Faraz Ahmed

Islamabad

