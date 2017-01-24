PESHAWAR: Local transporters have threatened to observe wheel-jam strike against the ban on renewal of route permits for old vehicles and heavy fines by the traffic police. Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, Coach Adda Owner Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Farhad Khan Ghazi said the provincial government had banned renewal of route permits for old-model vehicles. He accused the traffic police of collecting Rs5,000 fine due to expiry of route permits of vehicles. He said about 35 per cent fine amount went to the exchequer, while 65 percent to traffic wardens.

