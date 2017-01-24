WANA: Eight soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) sustained injuries in a remote-controlled blast on the Tank Road in Manzai area in South Waziristan here on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said that unidentified persons had planted an explosive device on the Tank Road, 25 kilometres northwest of Manzai and triggered the explosion when the FC vehicle was passing through the area.

“Eight personnel sustained injuries in the blast,” an official source said, adding the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank.The injured were identified as Sepoys Inamullah, Bismillah, Tayyab, Javed Iqbal, Haider Ali, Imran, Allah Nawaz and Naib Subedar Jehangir Khan.

