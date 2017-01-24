Islamabad

A viable SAARC is in the benefit of other regional connectivity projects, including China’s One-Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, of which China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one part.

With a “dysfunctional” South Asian Association of Regional Countries (SAARC), China has to deal with each of the South Asian countries – an onerous task.

These thoughts were shared by Dr. Yubaraj Sangroula, a Nepalese scholar on international law visiting Pakistan, at an exclusive talk on ‘Changing regional scenario and cooperation among South Asian countries,’ hosted by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

Dr. Sangroula said many South Asian countries are entering into new relations with China. For one, China has offered generous proposals in the region; CPEC being the much-talked about example in Pakistan. But China is also investing in other countries, including Nepal and Bangladesh.

Yet, as of now, China has to deal with these South Asian countries separately, a situation not much beneficial to both SAARC and China. He questioned that while “we [the South Asian countries] are all working in the same direction individually, why don’t we work together?”

To come up with one voice, Dr. Sangroula called for making SAARC functional. If that happens, the relations of these countries with China will further improve, to the benefit of the entire SAARC. He questioned the rationale of not doing so. Already, India is member of BRICS, which includes China, with which the South Asian countries like Pakistan is partnering on economic initiatives.

Former foreign secretary Inam ul Haq, who chaired the session, reminded that it appears China wants regional and inter-regional cooperation, as evident from the OBOR. To make SAARC functional, Dr. Sangroula called for taking several steps aimed at engaging people of the South Asian countries, especially their academics, think-tank community, journalists. He envisioned SAARC be made “peoples’ association”, which serve as complimentary institute to the existing bilateral and multilateral forums. He took a critical note at the SAARC’s charter, which has made SAARC a community of South Asia countries, rather than of the people.

Meanwhile, PIPS’s Director Muhammad Amir Rana reminded that only recently, attempts have been made to disconnect Pakistan from South Asia, when Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and India refused to participate in SAARC summit in Pakistan. He called upon resolving this bitter reality.

