AIOU-OWA pledges to work for improving quality of education

Islamabad

Administration and Officers Welfare Association (OWA) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have pledged work together for improving quality of education and providing best possible facilities to students.

“We will together for the better of the University, said Mazhar SaeedI President OWA while addressing their general body’s meeting. Lauding the academic initiatives and the steps taken by the welfare of the employees during the last two years, he said the credit goes to the incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui for his dynamic and pro-active leadership.

Sadeei assured that the offices and employees would stand by the Vice Chancellor for the efforts to make the University a role-model in the educational sector.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said the process was already underway to review the existing service structure of the employees for their timely promotion to next grades.

Since he joined the University about two years back, the University’s Selection Board met for three times and repaid promotion were given to the deserving officers and the employees. Departmental Promotion Committee also had meetings for five times for this purpose.

Dr. Siddiqui said the Service statutes is also being reviewed to ensure genuine promotion of the staff, according to their merit and service-length.

He also highlighted the steps being taken for bringing qualitative improvement in the academic pursuits. They were actively engaged to promote research culture that is the basic duty of any University. For the purpose, a special incentives package has been given.

The University has recently generated rare health-care facilities for its employees including a gymnasium, a befitting playground, walking track and a child-day care centre at its main campus.

The meeting was also addressed by the Additional registrar Dr. Zaigham Qadeer who highlighted the steps taken for the welfare of the employees in the recent years.

